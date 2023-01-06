Germany wants to deliver around 40 Marder vehicles to Ukraine in Q1

Germany wants to deliver around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine before the end of the first quarter, said government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit on Friday.

A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system from army stocks is also to be delivered to Ukraine in the first quarter, he said.

Training on the Marder vehicle is to take place in Germany and last about eight weeks, added the spokesperson.

