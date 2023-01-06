Germany wants to deliver around 40 Marder vehicles to Ukraine in Q1
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:49 IST
Germany wants to deliver around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine before the end of the first quarter, said government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit on Friday.
A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system from army stocks is also to be delivered to Ukraine in the first quarter, he said.
Training on the Marder vehicle is to take place in Germany and last about eight weeks, added the spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marder
- Ukraine
- Germany
- Steffen Hebestreit
- Patriot
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine shelling attack injures two top pro-Russia officials in Donetsk - agencies
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill
Ukraine 'alive and kicking' despite Russia, Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress
Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'Against all odds' Ukraine still stands; receives thunderous ovation from lawmakers, reports AP.
Zelenskyy to Congress: Against all odds Ukraine still stands