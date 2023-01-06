Determining A Dog Bite Case In Houston

If one is bitten by someone else's dog and suffers injuries and pain, one might seek compensation or file a lawsuit. But it is also essential to know about all the lawful grinch on which the victim can sue the dog owner. This can be easily understood by consulting Houston injury law firm, which will provide essential legal advice and handle all the legal proceedings. With strong negotiation skills and exceptional knowledge about all legal proceedings, an attorney will delve deep into the nature of the case and provide the best solution.

But before that, one needs to determine a dog bite case and consult a legal advisor. This requires basic knowledge about when to report and proceed with the case and when to keep quiet. The information given below will prove beneficial in this regard.

How To Know If One Has A Dog Bite case?

To pursue a dog bite case in Houston, the injured person needs to prove the following:

The Dog Had Past Attack Histories:

The dog owner can be held legally responsible if a dog has bitten a victim who has suffered dog bite injuries with similar past biting records. In such cases consulting with a personal injury attorney will strengthen the case and assist in gathering relevant evidence.

Negligence On The Part Of The Owner:

Suppose one has been bitten by a dog whose owner was well aware of past biting histories or aggressive attacks but acted negligently or did not take the necessary steps to control the dog's aggressive nature. In that case, one can file a lawsuit against the negligent owner for adequate compensation. But under such circumstances, one must show evidence of all these to prove them guilty in front of the court.

Exceptions Where One Can't Pursue A Dog Bite Claim:

However, there are certain exceptions where one cannot claim compensation or pass a lawsuit. These exceptions would apply if the dog were a military animal, the dog was intended to protect its owner, the dog was confined during the incident, the animal was provoked, or the victim was bitten due to trespassing.

Final Thoughts:

Contacting a personal injury attorney will make it easy to determine whether one has a dog bite case. This will help one to concentrate on the recovery while the lawyer will take care of the settlement and legal proceedings to maximize the compensation.

