Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against 12

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against five individuals and seven companies before a court here in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.The ED, however, did not name Sisodia as accused in the case, and told the judge that further investigation is going on in the mater.The report was filed before Special Judge M K Nagpal who will take up the matter for consideration on Saturday.The 2021-22 policy has now been scrapped after allegations of irregularities were made.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:03 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against five individuals and seven companies before a court here in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam also involving Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ED, however, did not name Sisodia as accused in the case, and told the judge that further investigation is going on in the mater.

The report was filed before Special Judge M K Nagpal who will take up the matter for consideration on Saturday.

The 2021-22 policy has now been scrapped after allegations of irregularities were made. The individuals named in the charge sheet are Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora.

This is the second prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the federal investigative agency in this case, registered under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The first was filed in November last year.

A total of 12 entities, which includes people arrested by it in the case till now, have been named in the latest charge sheet, sources said.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had also named Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

