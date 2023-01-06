Hyderabad: Man jumps before metro train, dies

An unidentified man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running metro train here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Moosapet station on Thursday night and footage from the CCTV showed the person purportedly jumping in front of the train while it was approaching on platform number two, they said.

The man, aged between 35-40, apparently entered the station without buying a ticket. He went to the platform number two, waited for some time and jumped in front of an incoming train and died after suffering multiple injuries, a police official at Kukatpally police station said.

The identification of the man is not established so far, they said adding a case was registered. Further investigations were on.

