Left Menu

Hyderabad: Man jumps before metro train, dies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:15 IST
Hyderabad: Man jumps before metro train, dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running metro train here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Moosapet station on Thursday night and footage from the CCTV showed the person purportedly jumping in front of the train while it was approaching on platform number two, they said.

The man, aged between 35-40, apparently entered the station without buying a ticket. He went to the platform number two, waited for some time and jumped in front of an incoming train and died after suffering multiple injuries, a police official at Kukatpally police station said.

The identification of the man is not established so far, they said adding a case was registered. Further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023