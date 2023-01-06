Left Menu

Bangladeshi man held by BSF from India-Pak border in Punjab

PTI | Newdelhi/Amravati | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 62-year-old Bangladeshi national has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a force spokesperson said Friday.

Mohammed Mahmud Alam Tulu was intercepted by BSF personnel on Thursday night in the forward area of Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district.

The man was approaching the border fence from the Indian side and going towards Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

''The Bangladeshi informed the force personnel that he reached the border area inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him and he has been handed over to local police now,'' a senior BSF officer said.

The man said he hailed from Madaripur in Bangladesh and he came to India for onward travel to Pakistan via the Attari border in Punjab.

The man had a Bangladeshi passport with a six months valid visa for India, the spokesperson said.

He informed the force that he was married and his family lives in Pakistan. The man, however, had no visa to travel to Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

