Two more arrests in Kanjhawala case

The seventh accused in the Kanjhawala accident in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a car surrendered before police on Friday evening, a senior officer said.Police on Friday arrested another man, Ashutosh, under suspicion of shielding the accused.According to the police, Ankush Khanna, who is a brother of Amit, one of the other six accused in the case, surrendered on Friday at Sultanpuri Police Station.

The seventh accused in the Kanjhawala accident in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a car surrendered before police on Friday evening, a senior officer said.

Police on Friday arrested another man, Ashutosh, under suspicion of shielding the accused.

According to the police, Ankush Khanna, who is a brother of Amit, one of the other six accused in the case, surrendered on Friday at Sultanpuri Police Station.

Police had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, police zeroed in on two more suspects -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- and said they were involved in shielding the accused. A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

