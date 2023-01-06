Maha: 12-year-old kidnapped in Nashik, released by abductors hours later

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and later released by his abductors in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday in Kalewada area in Sinnar, where the boy was playing with a group of children, an official said. Some persons dressed in black abducted the boy and forced him into a car, even as other children raised an alarm and people in the vicinity chased the vehicle, he said. The boy's father lodged a complaint with the Sinnar police, and check points were created in various parts of the district, the official said. The kidnappers later released the boy near his house at around 1.30 am on Friday, after holding him hostage for seven hours, he said.

The boy has informed that he was taken to Khopdi area in the car, and was blindfolded and moved to Baragaon Pimpri Shivar on a two-wheeler, before being released, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

