Israel to take steps in response to Palestinian moves at world court

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:52 IST
Israel said on Friday it would impose a moratorium on some Palestinian construction and use Palestinian funds to compensate Israeli terrorism victims in response to a Palestinian appeal at International Court of Justice.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the measures were a "response to the Palestinian Authority’s decision to wage political and legal war against the State of Israel".

Last week, following an appeal by the Palestinians, the U.N. General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's 55-year-old occupation of Palestinian territories.

