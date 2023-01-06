Left Menu

Woman's body with injury marks found in UP's Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:59 IST
Woman's body with injury marks found in UP's Bareilly
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 40-year-old woman with a strangulation mark around the neck was recovered in a village under the Sirauli police station area here on Friday, police said.

The woman has not been identified yet.

According to police, there were some clear indications of struggle by the woman.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said a forensic team and dog squad have reached the spot to assist in the investigation.

Due to other injury marks on her body, there is a possibility that the woman may have been murdered after an assault, he said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023