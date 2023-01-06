Woman's body with injury marks found in UP's Bareilly

The body of a 40-year-old woman with a strangulation mark around the neck was recovered in a village under the Sirauli police station area here on Friday, police said.

The woman has not been identified yet.

According to police, there were some clear indications of struggle by the woman.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said a forensic team and dog squad have reached the spot to assist in the investigation.

Due to other injury marks on her body, there is a possibility that the woman may have been murdered after an assault, he said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)