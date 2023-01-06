Following are the top stories at 7 PM: NATION DEL67 AIR INDIA-SACK Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of urinating on female co-passenger on Air India flight New Delhi: US financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday said it has sacked Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, saying that the allegations were ''deeply disturbing''.

DEL48 SONIA-HOSPITAL Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says hospital New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday with a viral infection is stable and is recovering well, doctors attending on her said on Friday.

DEL59 PM-WOMEN-PEACEMAKERS Proud to see this: PM at Army deploying its largest contingent of women peacekeepers at UN mission New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Friday at the Indian Army deploying its largest contingent of women peacekeepers at a UN mission.

DEL32 HR-YATRA-RAHUL At Panipat rally, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP govt over Agnipath scheme, GST Panipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over a host of issues, including the Agnipath scheme and GST.

DEL35 DL-AIR INDIA-2NDLD FIR Air India 'urinating' incident victim says crew made her confront, negotiate with perpetrator New Delhi: The woman who complained about a male co-passenger urinating on her during an Air India flight in November had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was ''stunned'' when the offender was brought before her and ''started crying and profusely apologising''. DEL58 DEF-RAJNATH-VISIT Rajnath Singh visits Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar islands New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country, while wrapping up his two-day trip to the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

CAL27 NL-LD SHAH Centre's vision of mainstreaming NE region has borne fruit: Shah Dimapur (Nagaland): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Centre's vision of mainstreaming the northeast has borne fruit as all the eight states of the region are going through stages of development.

DES21 LD COLD Cold conditions persist in north India; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital New Delhi: Delhi recorded a cold wave for the second consecutive day on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius.

LEGAL LGD29 DL-COURT-WOMAN DRAGGED- CUSTODY Dragging death case: 6th accused sent to 3-day police custody New Delhi: A court here on Friday remanded in police custody for three days the sixth accused arrested in the case of death of a woman who was hit by a car and dragged on the roads for about two hours in the national capital.

LGD22 DL-COURT-MEHRAULI KILLING-CUSTODY Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody by 4 days New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, by four days.

LGD10 SC-SAME SEX MARRIAGE SC clubs, transfers to itself all pleas pending before different HCs on same-sex marriages New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday clubbed and transferred to itself all petitions pending before different high courts across the country on the issue of grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages. BUSINESS DEL26 BIZ-DGCA-AIR INDIA (CORRECTED) DGCA seeks report from Air India on urinating incident on Paris-New Delhi flight Mumbai: DGCA has sought a report from Tata Group-owned Air India on an incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight last month, which it did not report to the regulator, a senior official has said.

DEL64 BIZ-LD GROWTH India's GDP growth estimated to slip to 7 pc in 2022-23: Govt data New Delhi: The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 7 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal, down from 8.7 per cent a year ago, mainly due poor performance of mining and manufacturing sectors.

DEL69 BIZ-RBI-LD GREEN-BONDS RBI to issue green bonds in two tranches of Rs 8,000 cr each Mumbai: The RBI on Friday said maiden Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) would be issued in two tranches for an aggregate amount of Rs 16,000 crore, and proceeds will be utilised for funding public sector projects seeking to reduce carbon emissions.

FOREIGN FGN7 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPERS-ABYEI India deploys platoon of women peacekeepers in UN mission in Abyei United Nations: India, among the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, is deploying a platoon of women peacekeepers in Abyei, the country’s largest single unit of female Blue Helmets in a UN mission since 2007.

