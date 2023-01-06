NIA files chargesheet in 'Gazwa-e-Hind' case in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against an accused in 'Gazwa-e-Hind' case here, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed against the accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias ''Tahir Ahmed'', a resident of Phulwarisharif, in the NIA special court in the case relating to radicalization of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for carrying out violent terrorist acts, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The case was initially registered on July 14 last year at the Phulwarisharif police station, and re-registered by the NIA eight days later.

The spokesperson said investigations have revealed that Danish was the admin of WhatsApp group 'Ghazwa E Hind' created by a Pakistani national namely Zain, and had added many people from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with an intention to radicalize them and to constitute them into sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities.

''Danish had created the said 'Ghazwa E Hind' group on different social media platforms viz WhatsApp, Telegram, and Bip Messenger. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of 'BDGhazwa E HindBD' and had added Bangladeshi nationals,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said Danish was chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and that of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

