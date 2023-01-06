Left Menu

Maha: Residents, cops, firemen manage to foil suicide bid of Virar teen

Residents of a housing complex, police and fire brigade personnel in Virar in Maharashtras Palghar district managed to foil the suicide bid of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly taking the extreme step after being reprimanded over her excessive cellphone usage, an official said on Friday.The incident took place in Manvelpada on Thursday evening, the official added.The teen girl had come to her aunts place and used to be engaged in mobile phone conversations, messaging etc most of the time, after which the latter scolded her.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:24 IST
Residents of a housing complex, police and fire brigade personnel in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district managed to foil the suicide bid of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly taking the extreme step after being reprimanded over her excessive cellphone usage, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Manvelpada on Thursday evening, the official added.

''The teen girl had come to her aunt's place and used to be engaged in mobile phone conversations, messaging etc most of the time, after which the latter scolded her. The irate teen went to the fifth floor of the building to jump off it,'' he said.

''However, residents of the building wasted no time and called police, who in turn alerted fire brigade personnel and also her parents. The girl's parents and others counselled her and she came down voluntarily,'' the Virar police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

