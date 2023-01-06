One killed as balcony of under-construction house collapses in UP

One person was killed and three were injured when the balcony of an under-construction house collapsed here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shekhan locality under Sherkot police station on Thursday night, they said.

Shahana, Fabi and Arshad were standing on the balcony and Shahzad was standing under it when it suddenly collapsed, burying all four under the debris, the police said.

Circle Officer Sarvam Singh said Shahzad was critically injured and taken to Moradabad, where he succumbed during treatment.

