Left Menu

One killed as balcony of under-construction house collapses in UP

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:26 IST
One killed as balcony of under-construction house collapses in UP
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and three were injured when the balcony of an under-construction house collapsed here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Shekhan locality under Sherkot police station on Thursday night, they said.

Shahana, Fabi and Arshad were standing on the balcony and Shahzad was standing under it when it suddenly collapsed, burying all four under the debris, the police said.

Circle Officer Sarvam Singh said Shahzad was critically injured and taken to Moradabad, where he succumbed during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023