Journalist Day celebrated in Latur, tributes paid to Acharya Jambhekar

Journalist Day was celebrated in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday with speakers paying tribute to Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar and extolling the virtues of press freedom.

Journalist Day is marked in Maharashtra on January 6, when the first edition of Jambhekar's Marathi daily 'Darpan' was published in 1832.

''Journalism is a medium that carries great responsibility. Positive journalism is required to maintain its sacredness and credibility,'' Latur Collector Prithviraj BP said at the event.

