President Xi Jinping appoints new Ambassadors

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:29 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Recently, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping announced the appointment of the following new Ambassadors based on the decisions adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress:

I. Qin Gang was removed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America.

II. Fu Cong was appointed Head of Mission and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the European Union, replacing Zhang Ming.

III. Zhu Qingqiao was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Federative Republic of Brazil, replacing Yang Wanming.

IV. Hou Yanqi (female) was appointed Head of Mission and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, replacing Deng Xijun.

V. Yao Wen was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, replacing Li Jiming.

VI. Guo Zhijun was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Union of Comoros, replacing He Yanjun.

