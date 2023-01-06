Left Menu

Germany coordinating with U.S. on fighting vehicles for Ukraine -DefMin

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:47 IST
Germany coordinating with U.S. on fighting vehicles for Ukraine -DefMin

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke with her U.S. counterpart on Friday to coordinate on fighting vehicles and air defence for Ukraine, her ministry said, after Berlin joined Washington and Paris in sending more weaponry to Kyiv.

Lambrecht and U.S Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the current war situation and how to coordinate further military support, particularly regarding infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile defence system pledged by Berlin, the German defence ministry said in a statement.

"Together with out allies, we continue to support Ukraine in unity, solidarity and close coordination," Lambrecht said. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Tom Sims)

