Left Menu

Indrani claims woman resembling Sheena Bora seen at Guwahati Airport, urges court to get footage

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:51 IST
Indrani claims woman resembling Sheena Bora seen at Guwahati Airport, urges court to get footage
  • Country:
  • India

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Friday urged a special CBI court to procure CCTV footage of the Guwahati Airport, saying two lawyers had ''spotted'' a woman resembling Bora this week.

Mukerjea (51), currently out on bail, has made the request to the court in a petition which is supported by affidavits of the lawyers who claimed to have come across a woman looking like Bora on Thursday morning.

The court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response to Mukerjea’s plea.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a moving car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012, apparently over a monetary dispute, according to the CBI.

Her body was allegedly burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora was Mukerjea’s daughter from a previous relationship.

The alleged murder came to light in 2015 after Rai was arrested in another case.

Indrani Mukerjea’s husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested in the case for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in February 2020, while Indrani Mukerjea got relief in May last year from the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023