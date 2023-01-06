Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Friday, Jan 6

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 6 : * HC refused to entertain a petition by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Dyandev Wankhede seeking protection from search, seizure or arrest, on allegations of disproportionate assets acquired by him.

* HC granted bail to a man, accused of cheating people by alluring them to invest in a fraudulent scheme in the name of production of renewable energy, considering that he and his wife were having disability of over 75 per cent and has a toddler daughter.

* Criminal courts are duty bound to consider the rights of a victim but they cannot overlook or brush aside the rights of an accused or convict, HC said while deprecating the long date given by a trial court for hearing arguments on awarding punishment to three men in a kidnapping case. * Student activist Gulfisha Fatima, seeking bail in a case concerning the ''larger conspiracy'' behind the riots of February 2020 here, on told HC that no objectionable speeches are attributed to her and merely because co-accused Umar Khalid has been denied bail, the same conclusion should not be drawn for her.

* HC refused to entertain a petition by a mother to direct the government of Pakistan to produce here her daughter and grandson from the custody of its authorities.

* HC listed for hearing on January 12 a plea by E Abubacker, jailed former chairman of the Popular Front of India, for release on medical grounds and observed that the case against him is under the UAPA which does not pertain to trivial offences.

* HC asked the city government to file a status report on the issue of formulation of a standard operating procedure (SoP) pertaining to DNA testing for identification of unidentified bodies.

