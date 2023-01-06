Left Menu

20 IPS officers among 74 police officers transferred in JK

In a major reshuffle, 74 police officers, including 20 IPS officers, were transferred to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.The move led to the posting of a new police chief of seven districts and DIGs of three ranges.As per two separate orders issued by the home department on Friday evening, 15 deputy inspector generals DIGs and 59 Superintendent of police SPs have been affected by the reshuffle.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:06 IST
  • India

In a major reshuffle, 74 police officers, including 20 IPS officers, were transferred to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The move led to the posting of a new police chief of seven districts and DIGs of three ranges.

As per two separate orders issued by the home department on Friday evening, 15 deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and 59 Superintendent of police (SPs) have been affected by the reshuffle. Senior IPS officer of 1997 batch Garib Dass posted as Director Sheri Kashmir police academy (SKPA) at Udhampur.

South Kashmir range got IPS officer Rayees Mohmmad Bhat as its new DIG, while another IPS Vivek Gupta has been transferred and posted as DIG of North Kashmir range and Shakti Pathak as the new DIG of Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, the order said. State Investigation Agency (SIA) has also been strengthened by posting of IPS officers Dr Ajeet Sing, Abdul Qayoom and Haseeb-Ur-Rehman as DIGs of SIA. IPs officer Shridhar Patil has been transferred and posted as DIG Traffic of Jammu. Of 59 SPs transferred, Nagpure Amod Ashok (IPS) was posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla, followed by Lakshay Sharma (IPS) and Sahil Sarangal (IPS) were posted as SPs of Bandipora and Kulgam districts. Similarly, Deep Singh Jamwal was posted as Sp of Kathua District, followed by Benam Tosh as SSP of Samba district, while Khalil Ahmad Poswal and Al-Tahir Geelani are new SPs of Kishtwar and Badgam districts, the order said. Ten new additional SPs have been posted in various districts as per the order.

