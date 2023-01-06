Three Christians booked in Pimpri Chinchwad for promoting enmity among groups
- Country:
- India
Three Christians were booked in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune for allegedly trying to create enmity among groups, a police official said on Friday.
The case was registered on the complaint of one Uddhav Kamble, who belongs to the Hindu Matang community, the Alandi police station official said.
As per the complainant, three persons came to his area on January 1 and started proselytising by claiming Jesus Christ would solve all problems, he said.
A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc ) against three persons and a probe is underway to see if there were attempts to convert people to Christianity, he added.
