Left Menu

Prayers not answered, man vandalises temples in Indore; arrested

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising two temples in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh apparently after his wishes were not fulfilled, a police official said on Friday.The vandal has said he carried out these acts recently as prayers to get his eye, damaged in an accident in childhood, to heal had remained unfulfilled, the official said.Two temples in Chandan Nagar and Chhatripura were vandalised and an idol defiled recently.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:55 IST
Prayers not answered, man vandalises temples in Indore; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising two temples in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh apparently after his wishes were not fulfilled, a police official said on Friday.

The vandal has said he carried out these acts recently as prayers to get his eye, damaged in an accident in childhood, to heal had remained unfulfilled, the official said.

''Two temples in Chandan Nagar and Chhatripura were vandalised and an idol defiled recently. The accused looks mentally unstable. His father runs a small hardware store. The issue is sensitive and an in-depth probe was underway,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey told PTI.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Choubey added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023