Anti-terror operation enters 5th day in JK's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:55 IST
Anti-terror operation enters 5th day in JK's Rajouri
An anti-terror operation here entered its fifth consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Security forces will soon neutralise the terrorists involved in twin terror attacks in which 6 people, including two children, were killed and 15 others were injured in Dhangri village, he said.

The operation is being conducted jointly by the army, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.

Security forces continued the operation in more than a dozen villages of the Rajouri district that fall in the jurisdiction of Rajouri, Kandi, Budhal and Kalakote police stations, they said, adding that the security apparatus in the district has been put on high alert.

Police have questioned 14 persons in connection with terror attacks, the sources said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said the police are carrying out a massive exercise to strengthen village defence committees (VDCs) in the district for which camps are going on in different villages.

SSP Rajouri further informed that a number of additional troops are also being deployed in sensitive areas and notorious infiltration routes.

