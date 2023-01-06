Ghaziabad Police arrests six in connection with double murder on new year's eve

Six people have been arrested in connection with recovery of the bodies of two youths who had gone missing since the new year's eve, the Ghaziabad Police said on Friday.

Durgesh Kasana (25) and Gaurav Kasana (24) of Ristal village in Teela Mor police station area had gone to celebrate new year on December 31 evening but they did not return and an FIR was lodged the next day.

On Wednesday evening, their bodies were spotted by some passersby in a crop field with their faces burnt with acid ostensibly to hide their identity, police had said.

Five police teams were constituted to nab the illegal factory operator booked for the murder of the youths who had been continuously raising their voice against pollution creating units in the area, police had said.

''Today, police arrested six killers from Hindon river bridge of Bhaneda village and the embankment of Banthla canal and they have been identified as Sanjiv alias. Sanjay Kasana, Janak Singh, Pintoo, Virendra, Sukhvir and Anuj,'' police said.

One DBBL gun and country-made pistol, three live cartridges of both the bores and the bike of a slain youth on which both the friends had left their home for celebrating new year's eve were recovered from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindan) Deeksha Sharma told media persons that during interrogation the arrested people said that Janak Singh was running an illegal chemical factory on contract basis on the agricultural land of Sanjiv Kasana and Vinod Kasana in Kotwalpur village. Pintoo, Anuj, Sukhbir and Virendra are employed in the factory.

At around 10.30 pm on December 31, Gaurav and Durgesh reached the factory to stop the work leading to heated arguments with Janak Singh who in turn called the land owners Sanjiv Kasana and Vinod Kasana.

When they reached there, Janak singh and Sanjiv Kasana allegedly fired upon Gaurav and Vinod Kasana slitted the throat of Durgesh Kasana by a sharp-edged weapon. They later dumped their bodies with the help of their labourers in a crop field, the DCP Sharma said.

Vinod Kasana has not yet been arrested, the DCP added.

