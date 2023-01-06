Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:47 IST
The Netherlands will require travellers from China to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before they are allowed into the country, the Dutch government said on Friday.
The requirement, which will be active as of Tuesday, follows recommendations made by the European Union earlier this week, which were already adopted by a range of countries including neighbouring Belgium and Germany.
