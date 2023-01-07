U.S., Japan launch force on human rights and labor standards in supply chains

The United States and Japan on Friday launched a new task force to promote human rights and international labor standards in supply chains and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said they would invite other governments to join the initiative.

Tai signed a memorandum on the initiative in Washington with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.

"The United States and Japan cannot do this alone," Tai said at the ceremony. "To make this work, we must partner with all relevant stakeholders – worker organizations, businesses, and civil society – to bring about lasting and meaningful change. We must also invite other governments to join us as we push ahead to safeguard the dignity of workers everywhere."

