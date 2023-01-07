U.S. announces over $3.75 bln in new military assistance to Ukraine, other countries
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced more than $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion.
Blinken said in a statement that he is authorizing a drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine, which includes a $2.85 billion drawdown that will provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface to air missiles, ammunition, and other items to support Ukraine. (Reporting By Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh Editing by Chris Reese)
