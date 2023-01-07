People in occupied Ukraine town mark Christmas Eve in home after church is shelled

VOLNOVAKHA, Russia-controlled Ukraine, Jan 6 (Reuters) - W orshippers in the eastern occupied Ukrainian town of Volnovakha on Friday marked the Russian Orthodox Christmas Eve in a makeshift chapel that was set up in a home after their church suffered shelling damage. Vera Barda, 74, said the congregation had initially met in a tent after the church was hit during what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

"I offered the priest (my place) saying there was a stove and electricity, so it was warmer than in a tent ... he agreed at once and in three weeks we restored everything," she said. During the service, carried out in a converted cramped room decked out in icons, an Orthodox priest dressed in a ceremonial white robe burned incense while the mainly elderly congregation made the sign of the cross.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)