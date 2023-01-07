Left Menu

Teacher wounded in Virginia elementary school shooting

A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with an individual in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. No students were injured at the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said in a news release.

PTI | Newportnews | Updated: 07-01-2023 03:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 03:06 IST
— A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. No students were injured at the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said in a news release. The extent of the wounded woman's injuries was not immediately known. “We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Steve Drew, the city's police chief, told reporters outside the school. “We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.” Police said there was no longer an active shooter. Parents and students are being reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said on Facebook.

The police chief declined to share details about the individual who was arrested or the circumstances of the shooting.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels. Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

