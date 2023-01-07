U.S. and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation
07-01-2023
The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura.
The two also hosted a roundtable with Japanese business representatives on upholding human rights and preventing use of forced labor in supply chains, the statement said.
