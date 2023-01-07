Left Menu

Govt bans PAFF, a proxy of Jaish-e-Mohammed; declares LeT man as individual terrorist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 08:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 08:19 IST
The Centre has banned the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for its involvement in terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday also designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba member, as an individual terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In a notification, the ministry said the PAFF has been regularly issuing threats to security forces, political leaders and civilians working in Jammu and Kashmir from other states.

The PAFF, along with other organisations, is involved in pro-actively conspiring both physically and on social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India, it said.

Along with other organisations, the PAFF is indulging in radicalisation of impressionable youth for recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition and explosives. The group has also been involved in terrorism. It has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India, the ministry said.

Therefore, exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government declared the PAFF a banned organisation, it said.

In a separate notification, the Union Home Ministry said it has designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir but is presently based in Pakistan and working for the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as an individual terrorist.

It said Mir has been involved in target killings and has emerged as the main conspirator in the killing of a woman teacher, Rain Bala, in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir a few months ago.

Mir has been involved in coordinating terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border, the ministry said.

The central government believes that Mir has been involved in terrorism and therefore exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section 1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 designated him as an individual terrorist, the notification said.

