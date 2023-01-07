Left Menu

Man arrested for killing his son; suspected wife of infidelity: Police

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 07-01-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 10:08 IST
Man arrested for killing his son; suspected wife of infidelity: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for killing his six-year-old son as he suspected his wife of infidelity, police said on Saturday.

Police said that Dharmesh, who hails from Sainjani village in the district, was arrested on Friday and the dead body has been sent for postmortem. On Thursday Dharmesh had informed the police about the disappearance of his son Rajat while he was playing outside the house after which a case was registered, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the dead body of the child was recovered from a sugarcane field on Friday.

Thereafter Dharmesh was interrogated and it came to light that he suspected his wife's character and used to often beat the child.

Mishra said that Dharmesh had taken his son to the sugarcane field and killed him by making a noose around his neck with a shoelace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023