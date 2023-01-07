Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 10:15 IST
Maha: Ganja seized from car in Thane district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
City police arrested three persons with 90 kg ganja worth Rs 9 lakh in a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday. An Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said they intercepted a car in Balpada village near Badlapur city on Thursday on a tip-off and seized 90 kg of ganja.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

