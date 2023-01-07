Man found dead inside locked car in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police
A 37-year-old man was found dead inside a locked car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the deceased belonged to Haryana's Sonipat district and his body was found on Friday in a locked car in Muzaffarnagar's Chapar police station area.
Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar said:''Dead body of one person named Mohan was found inside a car on Friday.The identification was done on the basis of his Aadhar card. He is a native of Sonipat district in Haryana''.
The body has been sent for postmortem examination.
Police said that Mohan was missing since last three days.
