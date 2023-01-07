Man found dead inside locked car in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

A 37-year-old man was found dead inside a locked car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased belonged to Haryana's Sonipat district and his body was found on Friday in a locked car in Muzaffarnagar's Chapar police station area.

Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar said:''Dead body of one person named Mohan was found inside a car on Friday.The identification was done on the basis of his Aadhar card. He is a native of Sonipat district in Haryana''.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Police said that Mohan was missing since last three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)