Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a security official during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

The two men executed on Saturday had been convicted of killing a member of the Basij paramilitary force militia, and three others have been sentenced to death in the same case, while 11 received prison sentences. "Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, principle perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian were hanged this morning," the judiciary said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

Four protesters have been executed in the aftermath of the unrest.

