Police recovers kidnapped body in UP's Firozabad; arrests one: Police

The police on Saturday claimed to have safely recovered a five-year-old boy who was kidnapped on Thursday and arrested one person in connection to the crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh said: ''A five year old boy named Sunny was forcefully kidnapped by one Akash on Thursday from Shikohabad police station area. The family members informed police about the incident on Friday''. ''When the family members informed us about the incident we formed a team and recovered the boy within a couple of hours using local intelligence and mobile surveillance,'' he said. The accused Akash is a native of Agra and he informed the police that he is a father of two daughters and kidnapped the boy to raise him as his son.

''We registered a case of kidnapping regarding the matter and sent the accused to jail,''said the officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)