Burnt body of woman found in UP's Kaushambi

A partially burnt body of a woman was found inside a sack here in a locality under the Sandeepan Police station area on Saturday, police said. The body has been sent for post mortem and efforts are on to identify the woman, they said.

''A sack containing an unidentified body of a woman was found abandoned on a roadside. A forensic unit has been sent to collect evidence,'' Additional Police Superintendent Samar Bahadur Singh said. ''We have registered a case in the matter and are trying to identify the deceased woman,'' he said.

