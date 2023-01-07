Left Menu

Air India 'peeing' incident: 3 crew members join probe at IGI Airport police station

Three Air India crew members on Saturday joined the investigation at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station here in connection with the onboard urination case, officials said. A senior police officer said nine crew members were called, out of whom three recorded their statements on Saturday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 15:58 IST
Air India 'peeing' incident: 3 crew members join probe at IGI Airport police station
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Air India crew members on Saturday joined the investigation at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station here in connection with the onboard urination case, officials said. A senior police officer said nine crew members were called, out of whom three recorded their statements on Saturday morning. Their statements will help police to establish the sequence of the alleged event that took place on the flight last November, official said.

They were called on Friday, but as they were not available in the city, police asked them to join the probe on Saturday. Police have arrested Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

He was arrested from Bengaluru.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. ''Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023