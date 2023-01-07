Air India 'peeing' incident: 3 crew members join probe at IGI Airport police station

Three Air India crew members on Saturday joined the investigation at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station here in connection with the onboard urination case, officials said. A senior police officer said nine crew members were called, out of whom three recorded their statements on Saturday morning. Their statements will help police to establish the sequence of the alleged event that took place on the flight last November, official said.

They were called on Friday, but as they were not available in the city, police asked them to join the probe on Saturday. Police have arrested Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

He was arrested from Bengaluru.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. ''Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

