Left Menu

Former ward councillor shot dead over old rivalry in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A former ward councillor was shot dead by some unidentified men over an old rivalry in Rajasthans Ajmer district on Saturday, police said. The victims were rushed to JLN Hospital, Ajmer where Sawai succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. The police officer said that the attack was a fallout of an old rivalry.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:09 IST
Former ward councillor shot dead over old rivalry in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former ward councillor was shot dead by some unidentified men over an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Pushkar town's Banseli village, they said.

While Sawai Singh (70) was killed in the attack, his friend Dinesh Tiwari (68) suffered bullet injuries, Ganj SHO Dharamveer Singh said. The victims were rushed to JLN Hospital, Ajmer where Sawai succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. The police officer said that the attack was a fallout of an old rivalry. The matter is being investigated. He said that police teams have been deployed near the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023