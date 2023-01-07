Former ward councillor shot dead over old rivalry in Rajasthan's Ajmer

A former ward councillor was shot dead by some unidentified men over an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Saturday, police said. The incident happened in Pushkar town's Banseli village, they said.

While Sawai Singh (70) was killed in the attack, his friend Dinesh Tiwari (68) suffered bullet injuries, Ganj SHO Dharamveer Singh said. The victims were rushed to JLN Hospital, Ajmer where Sawai succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said. The police officer said that the attack was a fallout of an old rivalry. The matter is being investigated. He said that police teams have been deployed near the hospital to avoid any untoward incident.

