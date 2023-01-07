Five African migrants die, 10 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia
The coastguard rescued 20 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Louata in Sfax region on Friday, the official told Reuters. The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a chance at a better life in Europe.
- Country:
- Tunisia
At least five African migrants died and another 10 were missing after a boat sank off Tunisia, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said on Saturday. The coastguard rescued 20 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Louata in Sfax region on Friday, the official told Reuters.
The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a chance at a better life in Europe. In recent months, hundreds of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.
In light of an unprecedented economic and financial crisis in Tunisia, more than 18,000 Tunisians travelled by boats to Europe in 2022, according to rights group Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Eastern Libyan leader announces 'final chance' for elections -TV
UN expert calls on Libya to take steps to protect women and girls from violence
Eastern Libyan commander announces 'final opportunity' to hold elections -TV
Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration
Libya's total oil revenues at $22.01 bln in 2022 -statement