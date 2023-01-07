Unmarried couple found hanging in UP's Shahjahanpur

An unmarried couple was found hanging inside a cottage here on Saturday, police said.

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found hanging inside the cottage in Kataiya village under Powayan police station, they said. The duo belonged to the same caste, however, their families were against their relationship, they said.

Prima facie, it appears that the couple committed suicide on Friday night. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.

