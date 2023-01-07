Left Menu

Law minister Rijiju reviews railway litigations

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and his junior minister S P Singh Baghel have reviewed the performance of matters related to railway litigations.The Ministry of Railways is considered the biggest litigant among government departments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:54 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Railways is considered the biggest litigant among government departments. It is a party to over 66,000 cases pending in courts across the country, according to a June, 2017 document of the ministry.

The meeting with officials of the Department of Legal Affairs took place on Friday, officials said. ''Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju ji, in the presence of Minister of State for Law & Justice Prof S P Singh Baghel held a meeting on the performance of Railway Litigation Matters along with the officials from the Dept. of Legal Affairs,'' Rijiju's office tweeted on Saturday.

