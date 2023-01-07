Guj: Tuition teacher arrested for sodomising 8-year-old boy in Surat
As per the FIR registered at Dindoli police station, the accused allegedly sodomised the victim in the bathroom of the tuition centre between 4.30 pm and 6 pm.The victims mother lodged a complaint that the tuition teacher had committed an unnatural act with her son.
A tuition teacher was on Saturday arrested for allegedly sodomising his eight-year-old student in Gujarat's Surat city, police said.
The incident took place on Friday in Navagam locality Dindoli, where the accused runs a tuition centre, an official said. As per the FIR registered at Dindoli police station, the accused allegedly sodomised the victim in the bathroom of the tuition centre between 4.30 pm and 6 pm.
''The victim's mother lodged a complaint that the tuition teacher had committed an unnatural act with her son. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Bhagirath Gadhvi said.
The accused has been booked under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children for Sexual Offences Act, he said.
The boy was subject to medical examination, while the accused was arrested, the official said.
