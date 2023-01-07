Left Menu

MP: Teen girl raped repeatedly by boy she befriended on social media

The ordeal came to light after her parents noticed changes in behaviour and she confided in them, Pusham said.The accused had also asked her to get cash and jewellery from home.

PTI | Harda | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:07 IST
MP: Teen girl raped repeatedly by boy she befriended on social media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl in Harda in Madhya Pradesh was raped allegedly by a boy she had befriended on a photo-video sharing social networking service, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl, who is a Class XI student, and the boy, who turned 18 during the day, came in contact through social media around a year ago and had met each other several times, Harda woman police station in charge Gajiwati Pusham said.

''The girl was raped repeatedly after the accused said he had obscene videos of her which he threatened to circulate. The ordeal came to light after her parents noticed changes in behaviour and she confided in them,'' Pusham said.

''The accused had also asked her to get cash and jewellery from home. We arrested him under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl filed a complaint on Friday,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023