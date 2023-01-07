Left Menu

Weapons handed over to Village Defence Guards in J-K's Rajouri

Authorities on Saturday distributed weapons among Village Defence Guards VDGs, comprising local volunteers, in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited Bal Jarallan to inspect the allotment of guns and cartridges to the VDGs to bolster the security of the area.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:40 IST
Weapons handed over to Village Defence Guards in J-K's Rajouri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Saturday distributed weapons among Village Defence Guards (VDGs), comprising local volunteers, in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal visited Bal Jarallan to inspect the allotment of guns and cartridges to the VDGs to bolster the security of the area. The weapons and ammunition are being provided to the VDGs by police authorities, the official said.

Bal Jarallan had witnessed a terror attack on February 19, 1999, resulting in the killing of seven people attending a marriage ceremony and injuries to an equal number. The village is four km away from Dhangri village, the scene of recent attack by terrorists which left six civilians dead and many others injured.

Interacting with the VDGs, Kundal assured that appropriate measures would be taken to maintain peace and tranquility in the district.

The deputy commissioner also enquired about their familiarity with the weapons and said village-wise training programmes would be organized for the VDGs after the weapons are distributed.

He also urged them to work for the safety and security of the people in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started reissuing weapons to the VDGs, earlier known as Village Defence Committees, following the Dangri incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023