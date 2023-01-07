Left Menu

FIR against UP teacher for writing 'love letter' to Class 8 student

A teacher at Composite School, Ballarpur, was suspended and booked after he wrote a love letter to a Class 8 girl student, police said on Saturday. An FIR was filed against the teacher, Hariom Singh, on Friday on the complaint of the girls father, Superintendent of Police SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:45 IST
FIR against UP teacher for writing 'love letter' to Class 8 student
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher at Composite School, Ballarpur, was suspended and booked after he wrote a ''love letter'' to a Class 8 girl student, police said on Saturday. An FIR was filed against the teacher, Hariom Singh, on Friday on the complaint of the girl's father, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said. Hariom Singh has been accused of giving a greeting card on December 30 to a Class 8 girl student.

When the student reached home she found that the card carried a 12-line handwritten letter in it purportedly with a confession of his love to her.

As the matter came to light, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Kaustubh Singh suspended the teacher, the SP said. Block Education Officer Vipin Kumar has been tasked with the investigation of the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023