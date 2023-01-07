One policeman killed as militants attack police van in northwestern Pakistan

Motorbike-borne militants opened fire on a police van in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday, killing a policeman, officials said.

A search was underway to find the attackers who fled the scene in Dogar Umerzai, a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes amid a spike in terror attacks in the country after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, announced the end of an indefinite ceasefire with the government in November last year.

The militant group has ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

At least one policeman was killed and another injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at a police station on Friday. Last month, the Pakistan Army commandos killed 25 Taliban militants during an operation to free anti-terrorism police officers who were held hostage inside a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CTD compound in Bannu for three days.

On January 5, five policemen were injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen at a police van escorting a polio vaccination team in the province.

