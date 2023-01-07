One policeman killed as militants attack police van in northwestern Pakistan
- Country:
- Pakistan
Motorbike-borne militants opened fire on a police van in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday, killing a policeman, officials said.
A search was underway to find the attackers who fled the scene in Dogar Umerzai, a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident comes amid a spike in terror attacks in the country after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, announced the end of an indefinite ceasefire with the government in November last year.
The militant group has ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.
At least one policeman was killed and another injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at a police station on Friday. Last month, the Pakistan Army commandos killed 25 Taliban militants during an operation to free anti-terrorism police officers who were held hostage inside a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CTD compound in Bannu for three days.
On January 5, five policemen were injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen at a police van escorting a polio vaccination team in the province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Suspected militants heading for Pakistani govt target blow themselves up
Huge desperation on Pakistani side to infiltrate terrorists, smuggle war-like stores into Kashmir: Army officer
Pakistan: Awami Tehreek plans to hold rally from January, demand ownership of resources in Sindh
Gwadar coastal highway blocked in response to arrest of 'Haq do Tehreek' leader
Pakistani boat with arms, ammunition, narcotics apprehended by Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS