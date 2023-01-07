Left Menu

Maha: Four held for cheating bank using failed ATM transactions

The police in Maharashtras Washim on Saturday arrested four persons of a gang that allegedly cheated a bank by citing failed ATM transactions to claim refund, an official said. A team of the LCB went to different places in Uttar Pradesh and apprehended the accused, he said, adding that the accused whose name was on the cards is currently lodged in Kanpur jail for a different offence.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:59 IST
Maha: Four held for cheating bank using failed ATM transactions
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Washim on Saturday arrested four persons of a gang that allegedly cheated a bank by citing failed ATM transactions to claim refund, an official said. The Washim Urban Cooperative Bank had lodged a complaint that some persons fiddled with the cash dispenser of the ATM, collected money and later claimed that the transaction had failed, Washim superintendent of police Bachchan Singh said.

The bank authorities had observed a pattern with the same persons carrying out the fraud frequently and they approached the police, he said. An offence under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered and the probe was undertaken by the local crime branch, he said. Investigations revealed that 19 cards belonging to 10 different banks were being used for the fraud amounting to Rs 7.55 lakh. The cards were in the name of a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the official said. A team of the LCB went to different places in Uttar Pradesh and apprehended the accused, he said, adding that the accused whose name was on the cards is currently lodged in Kanpur jail for a different offence. “The gang targeted banks that had procedural loopholes, which aided the refund citing failed transactions. The police are investigating further into more such instances of cheating. The involvement of more accused in the crime is not ruled out, and the amount of fraud is expected to increase,” Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023