After terror attacks, public outreach programme started in J-K’s Rajouri

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Saturday started a public outreach programme to instill a sense of security among the people in the wake of the recent terror strike that left six civilians dead.Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said senior Army and police officers are part of the outreach programme to address the concerns of the civilian population.Terrorists had targeted Dhangri village in Rajouri town, killing six people and injuring many more.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday started a public outreach programme to instill a sense of security among the people in the wake of the recent terror strike that left six civilians dead.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said senior Army and police officers are part of the outreach programme to address the concerns of the civilian population.

Terrorists had targeted Dhangri village in Rajouri town, killing six people and injuring many more. While four people were killed in terrorist firing on the houses belonging to a particular community on January 1, two cousins were killed in a blast caused by an IED that was planted by the terrorists and detonated the next morning.

''A major public outreach exercise was started with two meetings at Kotranka and Potha town in view of the recent terror attack, which caused a serious concern among the people,'' Kundal said.

Kotranka is a remote subdivision of Rajouri district and remained highly infested with terrorism over two decades ago, while Potha is a village adjacent to Dhangri.

''To address the concern among the civil population, the government has started this Confidence Building Measure (CBM) exercise. More meetings are planned in different areas of the district in coming days,'' the deputy commissioner said.

Kundal, who attended the public outreach programme along with senior army and police officers, said ''We are holding direct talks with people and listening to their grievances…We assure them of foolproof security arrangements.'' He said the senior security officers assured the people that all those involved in anti-national and anti-social activities will be taken to task.

Kundal said people from all walks of life including leaders of different political leaders attended the first two meetings and presented a united look of society which is pivotal in all aspects.

