Britain says Iran's execution of two protesters is "abhorrent"

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

British foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned Iran's execution of two protesters and urged it to "immediately end the violence against its own people".

"The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent," Cleverly said on Twitter. "The UK is strongly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances."

Iran hanged the two men for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that started after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

