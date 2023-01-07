Upset at having second daughter, Maha woman kills 3-day-old infant
A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-day-old daughter in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 as she was upset at delivering a second girl child, a probe has found, the Gotegaon police station official added.The woman, a resident of Holi in Lohara tehsil in Osmanabad, gave birth in a primary health centre in Kasar Jawala village.
A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-day-old daughter in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.
The 25-year-old woman strangled the infant on December 29 as she was upset at delivering a second girl child, a probe has found, the Gotegaon police station official added.
''The woman, a resident of Holi in Lohara tehsil in Osmanabad, gave birth in a primary health centre in Kasar Jawala village. She strangled the three-day-old girl with a handkerchief. She was placed under arrest on Friday evening after a probe into the death,'' Sub Inspector Kishor Kambale said.
